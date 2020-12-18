Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas holiday COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 5:56 p.m.
A man wearing a Santa Claus costume checks his mobile phone as he waits to pose for pictures at a mall in Rome, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The health ministry reported another 18,236 confirmed cases Thursday, in line with recent days. The government is weighing whether to impose a tighter lockdown over Christmas to prevent gatherings and the ensuing surge in new cases.
Maurizio Di Giacobbe, left, and Glenda Grossi, right, place decorations on a Christmas tree, with their children from left, Tiziano, 4, Arianna, 9, and Flavio 10, in their house in the outskirts of Rome, Saturday Dec. 12, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for families around the world managing work and home life with children kept home from school and after-school activities. For the Di Giacobbe family, the juggling is even more complicated since mom and dad are intensive care nurses in the same COVID-19 ward and spend their days tag-teaming shifts, trying to give their patients the level of personal care and attention they would give their own children.
Nurse Glenda Grossi, second from right, talks with her colleague in the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital as she starts the early morning shift, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe helps a patient with a video call in the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during the press conference at Palazzo Chigi regarding the anti-COVID-19 rules that will regulate the end of year holidays, in Rome, Italy, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a press conference at Palazzo Chigi regarding the anti-COVID-19 rules that will regulate the end of year holidays, in Rome, Italy, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is seen during a press conference at Palazzo Chigi regarding the anti-COVID-19 rules that will regulate the end of year holidays, in Rome, Italy, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday announced there will be a partial lockdown nationwide for most of the Christmas holiday season, citing concerns that gatherings of families and friends could re-ignite the virus’s spread.
The new decree puts strict limits on movements on holidays and weekends from Dec. 21 through the Jan. 6 Epiphany holiday, with a slight easing on four weekdays. To allow a glimmer of Christmas cheer, personal visits to friends or family members of no more than two people are allowed on any given day.