Italian scientist eyes plant growth at nuclear repository

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — The unique geology at the United States' only underground nuclear waste repository recently drew a researcher from across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Scientist Maurizo Tomasi of Rome, Italy, journeyed to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to conduct research last week due to the salt mines' low levels of background radiation.

For six days per week, researchers used unbleached, damp paper towels to germinate seeds.

High-grade potash was used from a nearby mine to separate incubator-containing seeds, to minimize the effects of background radiation.

Germination rates were observed to be different when seeds were pulled from the vault, both between varieties and growing conditions.

George Basabilvazo is the chief scientist at the U.S. Energy Department's Carlsbad field office. He says the repository provides a unique arena for research experiments for scientists from around the globe.

