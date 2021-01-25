Italian premier to offer resignation as government wobbles

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte intends to offer his resignation on Tuesday, his office said Monday, a move likely to be a gamble that the embattled leader will get a fresh mandate from the president to forge a more viable coalition.
Conte survived two confidence votes in Parliament last week but crucially lost his absolute majority in the Senate with the defection of a centrist ally, ex-Premier Matteo Renzi. That hobbled his government's effectiveness in the middle of the pandemic, which has devastated Italy's long-stagnant economy.