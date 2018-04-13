Italian dinner slated at church

Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford will hold its annual Italian night dinner April 14 at 6 p.m.

The menu at the 107 Kent Road church will include lasagna, baked ziti, spaghetti and meatballs, bread and rolls, coffee and tea, and desserts.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 13, and free for children under 5. The cost is $40 per family.