Italian dinner slated at church
Published 12:00 am, Monday, April 9, 2018
Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford will hold its annual Italian night dinner April 14 at 6 p.m.
The menu at the 107 Kent Road church will include lasagna, baked ziti, spaghetti and meatballs, bread and rolls, coffee and tea, and desserts.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 13, and free for children under 5. The cost is $40 per family.
