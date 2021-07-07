'It's so rewarding': New Milford woman named Teacher of the Year for Region 12 schools

WASHINGTON — Betsy O’Neill said she considers all her students as her own kids. That’s part of why O’Neill, who has been selected Teacher of the Year for Region 12 Schools for the 2021-22 school year, said she has always loved her job.
O’Neill has worked as a special education teacher for Region 12 — which includes the towns of Bridgewater, Washington and Roxbury — for 34 years. She graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, and previously worked at the primary and middle schools within Region 12. Currently, she is coordinator transition consultant at Shepaug Valley Partnership, a three-year-old program she helped create.