It’s hard to ‘grieve as a community the loss of someone important to you’ during a pandemic

To the Editor:

As this quote by Curiano says, I find it so appropriate right now in my current situation: "Life is so ironic. It takes sadness to know what happiness is, noise to appreciate silence and absence to value presence.”-

During this challenging time, I can't begin to explain how difficult loosing a loved one has been.

I went from being a caregiver for the past 18 months to dealing with death, distance learning and COVID-19 isolation.

It is extremely unfair to not be able to grieve as a community the loss of someone important to you.

My Uncle Russell Robinson, was a diamond in the rough with his infectious smile.

Many of you may have been a friend, or maybe became a friend after being a customer with ‘Russ.’

Although some may have viewed his place a junk yard on Route 7, he absolutely must have done something right to have maintained the business for over 30 years there. I want to thank those of you who supported his career.

It's unfortunately been one month (12/4/52-3/24/20) already since he’s been gone and I'm so thankful for Russ’s village of friends with their moral support, condolences, helping hands and encouraging kind words of praise, especially his best friend Billy.

I can't convey enough how much it means to have received such an outreach of support from my friends, Russ’ friends and our family.

I'd like to express my sincere appreciation to all of the New Milford VNA Hospice team members for their professional and emotional support while I cared for my uncle.

I'm so blessed to have had the quality time with him.

While not being able to celebrate his life during the COVID-19 pandemic, I certainly plan to do a memorial in the future when time dictates we can. Russ definitely is a life worth celebrating.

With love and admiration, I’m so privilged to call you family: my uncle, godfather and friend. You’re missed deeply.

Julie Robinson