  • Musician Cal Kehoe of New Milford performs during the NMVNA & Hospice’s recently town-wide event celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary. Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi / The News-Times Contributed
    Musician Cal Kehoe of New Milford performs during the NMVNA & Hospice’s recently town-wide event celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary.
    Musician Cal Kehoe of New Milford performs during the NMVNA & Hospice’s recently town-wide event celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary.
    Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi
Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi
Image 1 of / 5

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 5
Musician Cal Kehoe of New Milford performs during the NMVNA & Hospice’s recently town-wide event celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary.
Musician Cal Kehoe of New Milford performs during the NMVNA & Hospice’s recently town-wide event celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary.
Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi

The New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice celebrated its 100th anniversary with a town-wide celebration Aug. 3 on the Village Green. The event featured entertainment, games and activities for all ages, raffles, food cooked by Water Witch Hose Co. #2, and more. Among the offerings were visits with Goatboy Soaps’ goats, sand art, face painting, children’s games, a disc jockey, drawings for various prizes donated by many local businesses, raffles, 98Q radio, bingo, and display boards illustrating the NMVNA’s history.