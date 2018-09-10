-
Musician Cal Kehoe of New Milford performs during the NMVNA & Hospice’s recently town-wide event celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary.
Musician Cal Kehoe of New Milford performs during the NMVNA & Hospice’s recently town-wide event celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary.
Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi
-
From left to right, Kerri Brinckerhoff, executive director/CEO of New Milford VNA & Hospice, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass and NMVNA Board President Richard Kosier pause from the festivities for a keepsake photo.
From left to right, Kerri Brinckerhoff, executive director/CEO of New Milford VNA & Hospice, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass and NMVNA Board President Richard Kosier pause from the festivities for a keepsake photo.
Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi
-
Goats at the Goatboy Soaps booth were on hand to meet attendees of the event.
Goats at the Goatboy Soaps booth were on hand to meet attendees of the event.
Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi
-
Magician Jerry Hornak entertains the crowd.
Magician Jerry Hornak entertains the crowd.
Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi
-
Jill Weiss of JK Shuffles leads a group of residents in dance during the festivities.
Jill Weiss of JK Shuffles leads a group of residents in dance during the festivities.
Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi
Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi
Musician Cal Kehoe of New Milford performs during the NMVNA & Hospice’s recently town-wide event celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary.
Musician Cal Kehoe of New Milford performs during the NMVNA & Hospice’s recently town-wide event celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary.
Photo: Courtesy Of Michael Maggi
The New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice celebrated its 100th anniversary with a town-wide celebration Aug. 3 on the Village Green. The event featured entertainment, games and activities for all ages, raffles, food cooked by Water Witch Hose Co. #2, and more. Among the offerings were visits with Goatboy Soaps’ goats, sand art, face painting, children’s games, a disc jockey, drawings for various prizes donated by many local businesses, raffles, 98Q radio, bingo, and display boards illustrating the NMVNA’s history.