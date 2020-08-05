Issues ‘sincere thanks’ to those who made project happen

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the following people for their help and interest in my historical marker project at Bostwick Pond on Route 202.

Thank you Mayor Pete Bass for baking this with dedication, Parks & Recreation Director Dan Calhoun, the crew (Charley Oakley, Robert Raymond and Tom Ashton) from Public Works who came to the farm to transport the boulder to the pond with their huge monster machine, and Eileen Hastie for her photography work at the installation of the plaque.

Thank you to George Livieski of Main Street Signs for making the plaque and Frank Reidel for installing the marker.

Also, thank you to Pat Brought, secretary of the VFW Auxiliary, who is entering this project in the national community service competition.

It was a 28-year project and this is such an exciting time to see it finished.

My very sincere thanks to all of you.

Bette-Lou Emmons

Great-granddaughter of Edwin Northrop Bostwick, who dug Bostwick Pond