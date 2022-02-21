Issues reported before California police helicopter crash Feb. 21, 2022 Updated: Feb. 21, 2022 1:29 p.m.
1 of12 A crane is used to lift a Huntington Beach Police helicopter out of the water in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Authorities were investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed Huntington Beach Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the force, and sent another officer to the hospital with critical injuries. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Mindy Schauer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 This photo provided by the Huntington Beach Police Department shows officer Nicholas Vella. Authorities say Vella was killed, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, and another officer was critically injured after a police helicopter crashed in water near California’s coast. Vella was a 14-year veteran with the department. (Huntington Beach Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Retired Orange police officer Rob Thorsen, left, and his wife Kappy, of Yorba Linda, place flowers on a memorial for Huntington Beach police officer Nicholas Vella outside the Huntington Beach Police Department in Huntington Beach, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Officer Vella, 44, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was killed in a helicopter crash Saturday in Newport Beach. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Leonard Ortiz/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, photographs the wreckage of a Huntington Beach helicopter in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Authorities were investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed one officer and sent another to the hospital with critical injuries. The crashed killed Huntington Beach Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the force. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Mindy Schauer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 An Orange County Sheriff's Department Search and Recovery Team diver prepares for the removal of a Huntington Beach Police helicopter in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Authorities were investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed Huntington Beach Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the force, and sent another officer to the hospital with critical injuries. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Mindy Schauer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A Huntington Beach Police helicopter is lifted out of the water in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Authorities were investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed Huntington Beach Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the force, and sent another officer to the hospital with critical injuries. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Mindy Schauer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A photo of Huntington Beach police officer Nicholas Vella is displayed amongst flowers and notes as part of a memorial outside the Huntington Beach Police Department in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Officer Vella, 44, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was killed Saturday in a helicopter crash in Newport Beach. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Leonard Ortiz/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 After placing flowers, Marriah Blackmore, 26, of Huntington Beach, who works in law enforcement in Riverside, pauses for a moment at the memorial setup for Huntington Beach police officer Nicholas Vella outside the Huntington Beach Police Department in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Officer Vella, 44, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was killed on Saturday in a helicopter crash during an investigation in Newport Beach. A second officer was hospitalized with critical injuries. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Leonard Ortiz/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer, authorities said Sunday.
A Huntington Beach officer who was injured in the crash Saturday was released from a hospital Sunday morning, police said. Authorities haven’t identified the officer or detailed his injures, but police spokeswoman Jennifer Carey told the Orange County Register that officials “are optimistic about his recovery.”