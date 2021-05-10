Medics: 50 Palestinians hospitalized in Jerusalem clashes May 10, 2021 Updated: May 10, 2021 3:20 a.m.
1 of5 Palestinians evacuate a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli security forces at the Lions Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption. The latest violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound came after days of mounting tensions between Palestinians and Israeli authorities in the Old City of Jerusalem. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
JERUSALEM (AP) — At least 50 Palestinians were hospitalized after being injured in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, Palestinian medics said. Police fired tear gas and stun grenade canisters some of them landing in the Al-Aqsa Mosqe, Islam's third holiest site.
Israeli police said Palestinians hurled stones, chairs and other objects at officers.