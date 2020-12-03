Israel urges citizens to avoid Gulf, cites Iran threat

Israelis prepare to fly to Dubai at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The Israeli government is urging its citizens to avoid travel to the Gulf states of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks. Thursday's travel advisory comes as Iran is threatening to attack Israeli targets following the assassination of its top nuclear scientist last Friday.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government on Thursday urged its citizens to avoid travel to the Gulf states of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks.

The travel advisory comes as Iran is threatening to attack Israeli targets following the assassination of its top nuclear scientist last Friday. Iran accuses Israel of being behind the attack. Israel has not commented.

Israel recently signed agreements establishing diplomatic relations with the UAE and Bahrain, and thousands of Israeli tourists are scheduled to travel to the Gulf this month.

"In light of the threats heard recently by Iranian officials and in light of the involvement in the past of Iranian officials in terror attacks in various countries, there is a concern that Iran will try to act in this way against Israeli targets,” said a statement issued by the prime minister’s National Security Council.

It also advised against travel to Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Kurdish area of Iraq and Africa.