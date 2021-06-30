Israel reaches compromise with settlers on West Bank outpost JOSEPH KRAUSS and LAURIE KELLMAN June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 6:13 a.m.
1 of18 Israeli settlers walk at the recently established wildcat Jewish outpost of Eviatar, near the northern Palestinian West Bank town of Nablus, Monday, June 28, 2021. Palestinians say the outpost was established on private farmland. Israeli media said Monday that the government was working on reaching a compromise with the settlers that would see the outpost evacuated in the coming days. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Israeli settlers pray in a synagogue at the recently established wildcat Jewish outpost of Eviatar, near the northern Palestinian West Bank town of Nablus, Monday, June 28, 2021. Palestinians say the outpost was established on private farmland. Israeli media said Monday that the government was working on reaching a compromise with the settlers that would see the outpost evacuated in the coming days. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Israeli settlers pray in a synagogue at the recently established wildcat Jewish outpost of Eviatar, near the northern Palestinian West Bank town of Nablus, Monday, June 28, 2021. Palestinians say the outpost was established on private farmland. Israeli media said Monday that the government was working on reaching a compromise with the settlers that would see the outpost evacuated in the coming days. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 An Israeli settler rides a donkey in the recently established wildcat outpost of Eviatar near the northern Palestinian West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, June 28, 2021. Palestinians say the outpost was established on private farmland. Israeli media said Monday that the government was working on reaching a compromise with the settlers that would see the outpost evacuated in the coming days. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Palestinian demonstrators shine laser torches during a demonstration against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established last month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Palestinian demonstrators hold tires during a demonstration against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established last month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Palestinian demonstrators march with torches during a demonstration against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established last month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Palestinian demonstrators march with torches during a demonstration against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established last month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 An Israeli settler prays at the outpost of Eviatar near the northern Palestinian West Bank town of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Palestinians from the West Bank town of Beita have been holding regular protests against Eviatar, the nearby Jewish settlement outpost that was rapidly established last month. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland. At least four protesters have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Israeli settlers pray in a synagogue at the outpost of Eviatar near the northern Palestinian West Bank town of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Palestinians from the West Bank town of Beita have been holding regular protests against Eviatar, the nearby Jewish settlement outpost that was rapidly established last month. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland. At least four protesters have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 An Israeli settler prays in a synagogue at the outpost of Eviatar near the northern Palestinian West Bank town of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Palestinians from the West Bank town of Beita have been holding regular protests against Eviatar, the nearby Jewish settlement outpost that was rapidly established last month. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland. At least four protesters have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Israeli settlers pray at the outpost of Eviatar near the northern Palestinian West Bank town of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Palestinians from the West Bank town of Beita have been holding regular protests against Eviatar, the nearby Jewish settlement outpost that was rapidly established last month. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland. At least four protesters have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has reached a compromise with Jewish settlers who rapidly established an unauthorized outpost in the occupied West Bank last month, officials and the settlers said Wednesday.
Under the agreement, the settlers will leave by the end of the week. The area will become a closed military zone, but the houses and roads will remain in place. A survey will be carried out that the settlers say will prove the outpost was not established on land privately owned by Palestinians. That would pave the way authorization, allowing them to establish a religious school and for some families to return.
Written By
JOSEPH KRAUSS and LAURIE KELLMAN