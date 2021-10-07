Israel opens its pavilion with big bash at Dubai's Expo 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
The pavilion's arch — chock-full of flashy videos promoting Israel's windmills, high-tech advances and historic sights — came to life as night fell. Zany Hebrew music played and patriotic balloons floated — all within eyesight of the Palestinian pavilion nearby.