Israel high court suspends Palestinians' evictions for now March 1, 2022 Updated: March 1, 2022 8:39 a.m.
FILE - Palestinian men stand on the roof of a house as Israeli police prepare to evict a family, in the flashpoint east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Jan. 17, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, March 1, 2022, that Palestinian families slated for eviction from their east Jerusalem homes can remain for the time being. The families are among dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with eviction by Jewish settler organizations Mahmoud Illean/AP
FILE - A woman looks at the ruins of a Palestinian house demolished by the Jerusalem municipality in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, March 1, 2022, that Palestinian families slated for eviction from their east Jerusalem homes can remain for the time being. The families are among dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with eviction by Jewish settler organizations. Mahmoud Illean/AP
FILE - Protesters hold pictures of a demolished home that left some 15 people homeless, in a show of solidarity with Palestinian residents of the embattled Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, Jan. 21, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, March 1, 2022, that Palestinian families slated for eviction from their east Jerusalem homes can remain for the time being. The families are among dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with eviction by Jewish settler organizations. The Hebrew on the sign reads," this is what occupation looks like." Mahmoud Illean/AP
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a group of families slated for eviction from a flashpoint east Jerusalem neighborhood could remain in their homes for the time being.
The ruling could work to ease tensions in the neighborhood, which helped ignite the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza last year.