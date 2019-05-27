Isles of Shoals' Star Island has artist-in-residency program

ISLES OF SHOALS, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has had an artist in residence at the White Mountain National Forest for years. Now, it will have one at an island off its coast.

The nonprofit Star Island Corporation is launching a weeklong Artist-in-Residence program. Star Island is one of a group of small islands among the Isles of Shoals, an hour's boat ride from the New Hampshire and Maine coasts.

A formal application process is being worked on for the program for next summer.

For centuries, the Shoals have attracted artists drawn to the rugged beauty of the islands. The residency will require artists to share their time and talent with conference guests, day visitors and staff of Star Island.

Exhibit space for artwork will be provided in the lobby of the 19th century Oceanic Hotel.