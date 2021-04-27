Islamic State degraded in Afghanistan but still poses threat KATHY GANNON, Associated Press April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 2:40 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tribal elder Dawlat Khan still has nightmares about fighters from the local affiliate of the global Islamic State terror network who swept across his and other villages in eastern Afghanistan five years ago.
The extremists, including Afghans, Pakistanis, Arabs and men from Central Asia, quickly imposed a reign of terror. They kidnapped some locals who worked for the Afghan government, later dropping off their decapitated corpses in public places. In one instance, villagers were summoned to a beheading where some fainted while others froze as they watched in horror.