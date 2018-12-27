Isabella, Noah are top names in 2018 for New Mexico newborns

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The top names for New Mexico babies born in 2018 are Isabella for girls and Noah for boys.

Isabella was fourth last year but this year pushed Mia down to second, while Noah supplants Elijah, which is ranked third among boys.

After Isabella and Mia, the other top names for girls are Sophia, Olivia, Emma, Sofia, Ava, Amelia, Camila and Mila.

After Noah, the top names on the boys list are Liam, Elijah, Logan, Mateo, Daniel, Mason, Sebastian, Benjamin and Julian.

The state Department of Health says Mia has been among the top two names for newborn girls in New Mexico since the department began releasing its annual list in 2014.

The department says Noah has been in the top two among boys for four of the last five years.