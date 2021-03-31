Is the UK racist? Report's positive picture draws skepticism JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press March 31, 2021 Updated: March 31, 2021 9:24 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, June 21, 2020, a woman symbolically covers her eyes as she participates in a Black Lives Matter protest calling for an end to racial injustice, at the Parliament Square in central London. A government inquiry, by a panel of experts, has concluded Wednesday March 31, 2021, that there is racism in Britain, but it’s not a systematically racist country that is “rigged” against non-white people, though many ethnic-minority Britons greeted that claim with skepticism. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, June 6, 2020, demonstrators gather outside Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter march in London. A government inquiry, by a panel of experts, has concluded Wednesday March 31, 2021, that there is racism in Britain, but it’s not a systematically racist country that is “rigged” against non-white people, though many ethnic-minority Britons greeted that claim with skepticism. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Saturday, June 6, 2020 file photo, a demonstrator holds a placard, during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. There is racism in Britain, but it’s not a systematically racist country that is “rigged” against non-white people. That’s the conclusion, published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 of an inquiry commissioned by the Conservative government in the wake of anti-racism protests across the country last year. Many ethnic-minority Britons greeted that claim with skepticism, saying the inquiry's 264-page report downplayed the discrimination and disadvantage they face. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — There is racism in Britain, but it’s not a systematically racist country that is “rigged” against non-white people, according to the findings of a government-commissioned inquiry published Wednesday. .
Anti-racism activists greeted the inquiry's conclusion with skepticism, saying the 264-page report from a panel of experts from fields including science, education, business and criminal justice downplayed the discrimination and disadvantage that ethnic minorities face in Britain.