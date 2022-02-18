‘Irreversible’: No easy fix for water fouled by gas driller MICHAEL RUBINKAM, Associated Press Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 7:56 a.m.
1 of14 Ray Kemble talks about his water issues in his home in Dimock, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022. Kemble recently met with officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general's office regarding the criminal case against a gas driller charged with polluting Dimock's groundwater with methane. Faulty gas wells drilled by Cabot Oil & Gas were blamed for leaking methane into the groundwater in Dimock, in one of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. Mike Rubinkam/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 In this Jan. 4, 2022, photo a portion of a water treatment system for homeowners Tim and Deb Maye is shown in Dimock, Pa. They assert the system never worked properly to remove contaminants from their well water. Faulty gas wells drilled by Cabot Oil & Gas were blamed for leaking methane into the groundwater in Dimock, in one of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. The attorney general's office recently floated the idea of treatment systems as a way to resolve its criminal environmental case against Cabot, prompting pushback from some residents who want to be connected to public water. Mike Rubinkam/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 In this Jan. 4, 2022, photo the control panel for a water treatment system for homeowners Tim and Deb Maye is shown in Dimock, Pa. They assert the system never worked properly to remove contaminants from their well water. Faulty gas wells drilled by Cabot Oil & Gas were blamed for leaking methane into the groundwater in Dimock, in one of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. In 2010, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection negotiated a settlement with Cabot to install water treatment systems at residents' homes, but some say the systems did not work well. Mike Rubinkam/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 In this Jan. 4, 2022, Tim Maye stands next to the shed outside his home with a water treatment system in Dimock, Pa. Maye says his system, designed to remove gas drilling-related contaminants from his well water, never seemed to work properly. Faulty gas wells drilled by Cabot Oil & Gas were blamed for leaking methane into the groundwater in Dimock, in one of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. Mike Rubinkam/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 In this Jan. 4, 2022, photo Tim Maye holds a log sheet showing some of the maintenance visits for his water treatment system in Dimock, Pa. Maye says his system, designed to remove gas drilling-related contaminants from his well water, never seemed to work properly. Faulty gas wells drilled by Cabot Oil & Gas were blamed for leaking methane into the groundwater in Dimock, in one of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. In 2010, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection negotiated a settlement with Cabot to install water treatment systems at residents' homes, but some say the systems did not work well. Mike Rubinkam/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 In this Jan. 4, 2022, photo Tim Maye shows a water treatment system in a shed outside his home in Dimock, Pa. Maye says his system, designed to remove gas drilling-related contaminants from his well water, never seemed to work properly. Faulty gas wells drilled by Cabot Oil & Gas were blamed for leaking methane into the groundwater in Dimock, in one of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. Mike Rubinkam/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - Ray Kemble of Dimock, Pa., protests hydraulic fracturing outside a Marcellus Shale industry conference as he holds a jug of what he says is his well water, Sept. 20, 2012, in Philadelphia. Faulty gas wells drilled by Cabot Oil & Gas were blamed for leaking methane into the groundwater in Dimock, in one of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. It has now entered a difficult new phase as prosecutors pursue criminal charges against Pennsylvania's most prolific gas driller — and push for a settlement they say could yield more significant benefits for affected homeowners than a conviction. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2012, photo, Ray Kemble pumps water from a truck into his neighbor's tank in Dimock, Pa. Faulty gas wells drilled by Cabot Oil & Gas were blamed for leaking methane into the groundwater in Dimock, in one of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. The attorney general's office recently floated the idea of treatment systems as a way to resolve its criminal environmental case against Cabot, prompting pushback from some residents who want to be connected to public water. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - In this file photo from Oct. 14, 2011, a drilling rig is seen in Springville, Pa. State regulators blamed faulty gas wells drilled for leaking methane into the groundwater in nearby Dimock, Pa. One of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom has entered a difficult new phase as prosecutors pursue criminal charges against Pennsylvania’s busiest gas driller. The attorney general’s office is pushing for a settlement they say could yield more significant benefits for affected homeowners than a conviction. Alex Brandon Show More Show Less
14 of14
DIMOCK, Pa. (AP) — Meeting with a man whose well water has been polluted for years, officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office asked him whether he’d consider accepting a treatment system from the gas driller charged with fouling his aquifer.
Not a chance, Ray Kemble told them.
Written By
MICHAEL RUBINKAM