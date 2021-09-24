Ironman World Championship leaves Hawaii for 1st time Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 5:58 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo swimmers await the start of the race at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. The Ironman World Championship will be held outside Hawaii for the first time in four decades because of uncertainty over whether the Big Island will be able to host the triathlon as scheduled in February during the coronavirus pandemic. Competitors will instead head to St. George, Utah, on May 7. Marco Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo Anne Haug, of Germany, reacts after winning the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The Ironman World Championship will be held outside Hawaii for the first time in four decades because of uncertainty over whether the Big Island will be able to host the triathlon as scheduled in February during the coronavirus pandemic. Competitors will instead head to St. George, Utah, on May 7. Marco Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo Jan Frodeno, of Germany, reacts after winning the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The Ironman World Championship will be held outside Hawaii for the first time in four decades because of uncertainty over whether the Big Island will be able to host the triathlon as scheduled in February during the coronavirus pandemic. Competitors will instead head to St. George, Utah, on May 7. Marco Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The Ironman World Championship will be held outside Hawaii for the first time in four decades because of uncertainty over whether the Big Island will be able to host the triathlon as scheduled in February during the coronavirus pandemic.
Competitors will head to St. George, Utah, on May 7 instead, West Hawaii Today reported. Organizers plan to bring the contest back to the islands in October 2022.