Irish music, dance show slated

The fifth annual Irish music and dance show will be held March 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. in New Milford.

The event is hosted by The Blue Yodels and sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts and True Blue Home Care.

Wildcat Creek will perform music, Irish dancers from the McArdle School will perform and Patrick Maguire will play music on the bagpipes.

Festivities will be held at The Maxx at 94 Railroad St.