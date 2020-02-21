Irish dinner set at Lutheran church

Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford will hold its annual St. Patrick's Irish Night Dinner March 7 at 6 p.m.

The dinner at the 107 Kent Road church will include corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rolls, desserts, beverages and prizes.

Tickets are $12 for adult, $6 for children 5 to 13 and free for children under 5. A $40 maximum for a family will be charged.