Iraq's struggling Christians hope for boost from pope visit MARIAM FAM, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 1:31 a.m.
Iraqi Christians place a cross on a church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Iraqi security forces pass by Iraq and the Vatican flags and posters announcing visit of the Pope Francis in a street in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
A priest watches workers fix a street destroyed during clashes against the Islamic State militants in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
People fix a street destroyed during clashes against the Islamic State militants in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Iraqi Christians attend a mass in a church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Nasser Banyameen inspects his neighbor's damaged house in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Nasser Banyameen speaks about his hometown of Qaraqosh in the historical heartland of Iraqi Christianity with nostalgia. Before Islamic State group fighters swept through the Nineveh Plains in northern Iraq. Before the militants shattered his sense of peace. Before panicked relatives and neighbors fled, some never to return.
Iraq’s Christian communities in the area were dealt a severe blow when they were scattered by the IS onslaught in 2014, further shrinking the country's already dwindling Christian population. Many hope their struggle to endure will get a boost from a historic visit by Pope Francis planned in March.