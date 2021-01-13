Iran holds missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The two-day missile drill was being held in the gulf's southeastern waters and two new Iranian-made warships joined the exercise: The missile-launching Zereh, or “armor," and the Makran, a logistics vessel with a helicopter pad named for a coastal region in southern Iran.