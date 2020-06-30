Iran journalist who fueled 2017 protests sentenced to death

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Tuesday sentenced a journalist to death whose online work helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017.

Ruhollah Zam had returned to Iran under unclear circumstances and was subsequently arrested.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili announced Zam's sentence on Tuesday.

Zam had run a website called AmadNews that posted embarrassing videos and information about Iranian officials. He had been living and working in exile in Paris before being convinced into returning to Iran, where he was arrested in October 2019.

Zam later appeared in televised confessions admitting his wrongdoings and offering an apology for his past activities.