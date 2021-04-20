Iran, Saudis hold talks in Baghdad, few expect quick results SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 1:51 p.m.
BAGHDAD (AP) — A first round of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran signaled a possible de-escalation following years of animosity that often spilled into neighboring countries and at least one still-raging war. But few expect quick results.
The talks, hosted by Iraq earlier this month, were confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press by an Iraqi and a Western official in Baghdad.