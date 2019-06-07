Iowans warn Kamala Harris' 'star is fading'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Iowans warn Kamala Harris' 'star is fading' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kamala Harris is facing doubts among Iowa political activists about her commitment to the state and its coveted caucuses.

The California senator is falling behind other top-tier candidates in visits to Iowa and staff on the ground. Harris returns to Iowa this weekend promising renewed focus on the state.

But her relatively small staff and frequent travel to other places suggests Iowa isn't the linchpin in her strategy to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris is expected to ramp up her visits to the state, and the campaign plans a major hiring spree, adding to its staff of 15.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker already have more than 50 staffers fanned out across Iowa. Bernie Sanders and Beto O'Rourke have more than 40.