Iowa sues Sioux City over wastewater scheme, river pollution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa said Friday that it is suing Sioux City over what it says was the city’s manipulation of wastewater testing results and dangerous pollution of the Missouri River in a scheme that saw the wastewater plant’s former supervisor sentenced to jail.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said in a news release that the lawsuit seeks to stop the city’s wastewater plant from violating wastewater safety levels. It also asks the court to assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000 for each day standards were violated, putting the city at risk of being fined millions of dollars.