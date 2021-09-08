Iowa sees 30 more virus deaths and more cases among children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa saw 30 more deaths caused by the coronavirus in the past week as data showed more children and young adults were getting infected and more people were being treated in hospitals, according to the state Department of Public Health.

As the state’s COVID-19 death total climbed to 6,337, the state reported 8,404 new confirmed virus cases in the past week. More young people were testing positive, with 29% of the positive tests in the past seven days among children aged 17 and under. That’s up from 22% the previous week.