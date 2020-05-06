Iowa sees 12 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 300 new cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa state health officials said Wednesday the state has seen 12 new COVID-19 deaths from the previous day, bringing the state’s total to 219.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also announced another one-day jump in confirmed cases of the new coronavirus by 293 from Tuesday to Wednesday. There have been nearly 10,500 cases confirmed in the state of more than 63,000 people tested, according to the state's online coronavirus tracking dashboard. The increases were announced the same day that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was in Washington to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Iowa’s strategy to combat the spread of the virus and to thank the administration for federal help to that end.

Reynolds also planned to discuss Iowa’s response to outbreaks at some of the state's meat processing plants, where employees word shoulder-to-shoulder and often live in tight quarters.

On Tuesday, state officials announced that nearly 1,400 workers at three Tyson Foods pork processing plants in Iowa had tested positive for the virus. In recent days, several meat plants have closed in the wake of the outbreaks, with most planning only temporary closures of several days to allow crews to clean and sanitize the plants.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.