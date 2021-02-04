Iowa's vaccination rate 3rd-lowest in US; 5,000 virus deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa continues to have the third-worst vaccination rate per capita in the nation as the state reached a milestone Thursday of more than 5,000 people killed by the virus.
Speaking at her weekly news conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa has been improving its vaccination efforts, which she argued have been slowed in part by lack of available vaccine. That uncertainty has made counties and healthcare providers hesitant to set up appointments, fearing they won't have the vaccine available and be forced to cancel appointments, she said.