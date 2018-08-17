https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Iowa-s-July-jobless-hits-2-6-percent-an-18-year-13163806.php
Iowa's July jobless hits 2.6 percent, an 18-year low
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's preliminary unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent in July, tying it with South Dakota for the second-lowest rate in the nation.
Iowa Workforce Development said in a news release Friday that the rate was an 18-year low. Hawaii had the nation's lowest rate last month: 2.1 percent.
Iowa's July rate compares to a national rate of 3.9 percent last month, down from 4 percent in June.
View Comments