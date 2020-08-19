Iowa officials say 2nd person injured in boat crash has died

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (AP) — A second person has died from injuries he received in an eastern Iowa boat crash on the Mississippi River, Iowa officials said Wednesday.

Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, Illinois, died in a hospital Wednesday, three days after a boat he was aboard collided with a larger boat on the river near LeClaire, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

The crash also killed Dr. Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, Illinois, who was a Davenport obstetrician and gynecologist. Officials said she and Verbeke were aboard the same 19-foot Bayliner boat.

A 36-year-old woman on the other boat — a 35-foot center-console vessel — suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The state Natural Resources Department continued Wednesday to ask that anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the department.