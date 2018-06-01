https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Iowa-motorcyclist-dies-in-crash-with-horse-in-SE-12961633.php
Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash with horse in SE Minnesota
Updated 7:16 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
MABEL, Minn. (AP) — A motorcyclist from Iowa is dead after colliding with a horse in southeastern Minnesota.
Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase says the crash was reported about 11:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 44 west of Mabel.
The 60-year-old man from Decorah, Iowa, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on the highway when he struck a horse in the eastbound lane.
The man died at the scene. His name was not immediately released. The horse also died in the accident.
View Comments