ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his grandmother in 2018.

District Judge Zachary Hindman sentenced Eliot Stowe last week in the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018, the Sioux City Journal reported. Stowe declined to address the court before he received the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder.