Iowa lawmakers near end of session, a week ahead of schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The flurry of activity that often signifies the end of a legislative session is evident at the Iowa Capitol this week.

The exact end of the 2019 session isn't set, but lawmakers were preparing Thursday to wind down their work and go home for the year. A Friday adjournment would be a week earlier than the scheduled May 3 session end.

The Iowa House debated a Republican priority property tax bill until nearly 3 a.m. Thursday. Only a few must-do budget bills remain.

Some controversial issues also are unresolved, including a bill to impose a fee on solar energy installations, a measure that remaking the way Iowa nominates judges and a bill seeking election day changes, including moving up the closing time for voting.

If leaders pull together the needed votes, those issues could surface in the final hours.