Iowa inmate charged with murder in death of another inmate

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An inmate at an Iowa prison in Fort Dodge has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another inmate at the prison last week.

Eric Hall, 44, was charged in the June 14 death of 59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske, who was found dead in his Fort Dodge Correctional Facility cell, the Des Moines Register reported.

Authorities charged Hall on Tuesday, saying he confessed to killing Daleske. Investigators reported that Hall had been inside Daleske’s cell shortly before his body was discovered.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office’s said Daleske died of strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head.

Daleske had been imprisoned since 2000 on a 45-year sentence for child sexual abuse counts. Hall has been in prison since April 2019 for a string of burglaries.