Iowa historic building to be torn down, rebuilt after fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — The owner of a 122-year-old building in southeast Iowa that was damaged by a fire last summer says he'll tear down the structure and build something new.

The Hawk Eye reports that the Burlington City Council learned of the plan to demolish the Tama Complex on Monday. The historic complex was nearly destroyed in an Aug. 4 fire.

Eric Tysland is the development and parks director for Burlington. He says Tama developer Doug Wells will work with G & B Construction on the demolition.

Wells told the council this month that he'd prefer to rebuild the $12.5 million complex, but the decision would ultimately come down to the cost of demolition versus rehabilitation.

Wells is expected to provide an update on the project next month.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com