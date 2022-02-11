Iowa high court allows trial without defendant present

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court said Friday that certain criminal trials may be held without the defendant present if it appears the person charged is intentionally trying to cause unreasonable delays.
The court ruled in the case of Randall Hurlbut, who was arrested in Le Mars in August 2017 after eluding a police officer who attempted to stop him after he was noticed behaving erratically. He was charged with driving while intoxicated after a urine sample tested positive for methamphetamine.