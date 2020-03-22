Iowa health officials report 22 new coronavirus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials have confirmed 22 new coronavirus cases in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that the state now has 90 cases of COVID-19.

Johnson County reported five new cases of COVID-19, and Tama County reported 3 new cases. The new virus cases include two new cases in each of the following counties: Cerro Gordo, Dubuque, and Harrison counties.

The counties of Dallas, Kossuth, Linn, Poweshiek, Scott, Sioux, Washington and Woodbury counties each reported one new case of the disease.

Those infected included one who is 81 years or older, six who are 61 years to 80 years old, eight who are 41 to 60 years old, and seven who are 18 to 40.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

