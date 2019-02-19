Iowa governor dismisses criticism of special election timing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds is dismissing criticism of her decision to schedule a special election for a state Senate district in the Cedar Falls area while University of Northern Iowa students are on spring break.

Asked Tuesday if she knew students would be gone when she scheduled the election for March 19, the Republican governor responded, "It doesn't really matter."

Reynolds says voters have plenty of time to request an absentee ballot, and she noted they could cast the ballot at the county auditor's office the week before the election.

The special election will fill the seat vacated by Democratic Sen. Jeff Danielson, who resigned Thursday.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price accused Reynolds and Iowa Republicans of trying to "silence the voices of students."

The Black Hawk County district includes Cedar Falls, where the university is located, in addition to Hudson and parts of Waterloo.