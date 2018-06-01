Iowa governor announces chief of staff departure, new hire

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced the departure of her chief of staff, along with the hiring of a new one.

Reynolds' office announced Friday in a news release that Jake Ketzner is departing on June 8 as chief of staff "to pursue opportunities outside state government."

Within minutes of that statement, Reynolds' office announced that her current chief policy adviser and senior legal counsel, Ryan Koopmans, will assume the chief of staff post on June 9.

Ketzner was a policy adviser to the governor's office in 2011 and later served as legislative liaison. He was named chief of staff when Reynolds ascended to governor last year after then-Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed U.S. Ambassador to China.