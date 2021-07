BLUE GRASS, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa woman who summoned police to her house in Blue Grass on a separate complaint ended up being arrested along with her boyfriend after officers found a marijuana-growing lab and mushrooms there.

Police arrested Ilana Sylvie Poulin, 43, and Timothy Owen Doyle, 33, on Thursday on suspicion of several drug counts and one count of child endangerment, because police said the drugs were easily accessible by Poulin’s teenage children, the Quad-City Times reported.