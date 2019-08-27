Iowa casino fined for underage gambling violation

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's casino gambling oversight commission has fined an Altoona casino for allowing a 19-year-old man to gamble and drink alcohol there earlier this year.

Ames station WOI reports that documents from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission show the casino was fined $20,000 earlier this month after the teen was allowed onto the gambling floor of Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in April without being asked for identification. Officials say he was in the casino for more than an hour, gambling and drinking.

It's the second time in a year the casino has been fined that amount for an underage gambling violation. The commission says that in July 2018, a 20-year-old woman entered the casino without being asked to show ID and gambled and drank alcohol there for three hours.

The legal age to gamble and drink alcohol is 21.