Iowa State Fair concession games to be inspected this week

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Personnel from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals will conduct an inspection of the Iowa State Fair concession games as the fair kicks off.

The inspections will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday. Staff from the Social & Charitable Gambling Unit will be checking the games to make sure they are appropriately licensed and conducted in a fair and honest manner.

State regulators make sure the object of each game is attainable and possible for the average person to perform. Inspectors also make sure that the rules of the game are clearly posted, the maximum base cost to play each game is not more than $5, and that all prizes are awarded in merchandise.

The Iowa State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 20.