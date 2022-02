OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Companies in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri will pay fines for tampering with emission controls in vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday.

The EPA named the companies as Banghart Diesel Performance of Wahoo, Nebraska, and Black Widow Diesel of Center Point, Iowa, both diesel repair shops; and Voodoo Diesel, an online retailer based in Raymore, Missouri.