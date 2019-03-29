Iowa National Guard's top general announces retirement

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — The adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard has announced his plans for retirement.

A National Guard news release says Maj. Gen. Tim Orr intends to step down effective May 1 after 10 years as the Iowa Guard's commander. He was named to the post by then Gov. Chet Culver in March 2009.

Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn will serve as the interim adjutant general.

Orr enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in 1978 while still a senior at Boone High School and rose through the ranks.