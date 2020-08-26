Invites public to ‘pay tribute’ at 9/11 ceremony

To the Editor:

The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people and injured thousands at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pa.

Commemorative events are held at all three sites on the anniversary of the attacks.

At the annual observance held at the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, family members of the victims read aloud the names of those killed in the 9/11 attacks and in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing

A massive rescue, relief, and recovery effort began in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Recovery operations lasted for nine months at Ground Zero, ending on May 30, 2002.

In the years since, many people who worked on the rescue and recovery, survived the attacks, or were lower Manhattan residents are sick or have died from 9/11-related injuries and illnesses after being exposed to hazards and toxins.

New Milford has not forgotten, and New Milford will not forget.

Almost immediately, the community came together as one and supported all efforts to never forget.

Some of the lost were from our local area and they were the inspiration needed to create a most wonderful memorial to all who left us that day.

The memorial is a beautiful piece and it represents all, and it is a most fitting place to gather each Sept. 11 at 8:46 a.m. to pay tribute and to let others know we did not forget and we shall never forget.

Jeff McBreairty

Commander

American Legion Post 31