Invites public to Pearl Harbor Day ceremony

(Editor’s Note: The following is written on behalf of the New Milford Veterans Committee.)

Once again, Pearl Harbor Day is at hand and it is a time for all of us who value the freedom we all share today by giving thanks to the veteran, living and dead that sacrificed so we can sleep, work, play and enjoy life in a peaceful country.

From time to time, we are reminded of the sacrifice and the tragedy of war when we lose a comrade, a son, a daughter, a father, a mother, an uncle, an aunt, a nephew or a niece whose blank check on their lives for the defense of freedom has been filled in full.

The upcoming Pearl Harbor Day ceremony in New Milford will commence Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at the VFW Hall on Avery Road.

As a show of support for our “Defenders of Freedom,” we ask that each and every one of you come out and pay the proper respect for the veteran that they deserve.

The veteran of today is respected and revered by millions of Americans nationwide and, in the continuing tradition to honor them and to maintain the legacy of their efforts for the “Altar of Freedom,” we look forward to seeing each and every one of you at the ceremony.

God has blessed us with this great nation, and he has blessed us with the veteran that secures the freedom that we share today.

Please honor them, so their sacrifices are not in vain.